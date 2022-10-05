BOSSIER CITY, La. - Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applicants can apply inside the Red River Room on the ground floor of Louisiana Downs.
The facility has a number of positions available, including cooks, servers, bartenders, cashiers, cage cashiers, security, slot attendants and others.
A complete list of openings can be found at ladowns.com. Louisiana Downs pays 100% of an employee’s medical insurance. It also offers paid time off, a 401(k) retirement plan and more.