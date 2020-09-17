BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission posted a brief response on its website Thursday morning noting its awareness of a severe overpayment error that impacted over 7,000 individuals in the state and vowed to send a "Notice of Adjustment" to most of those affected, confirming that their overpayment balance is $0.
We apologize for any confusion.
The LWC will send a “Notice of Adjustment” to these individuals within the next week that will indicate their overpayment balance is $0. Currently, no action is required by any of those impacted.
The vast majority of individuals will not owe anything related to this issue. We will continue to work to resolve any further outstanding issues.
The LWC has established an email inbox exclusively for these overpayment related issues. If you have additional questions once your receive your Adjustment Notice, please contact the LWC via email, Septovrpymtissue@lwc.la.gov. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience."