BATON ROUGE, La. - Without stadiums at full capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly during the 2020 football season, LSU’s athletic department lost money as it tried to navigate restrictions and fell well below profits made in previous years.
LSU produced a deficit of $9.62 million in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the school’s annual NCAA financial report. The athletic department had reported profits every year since at least 2004, but without football able to support other programs as much as before, the department took a financial hit.
The net loss was somewhat expected. The coronavirus pandemic forced LSU to reduce Tiger Stadium’s capacity to 25% throughout the 2020 season, which slashed ticket sales.
Several sports at LSU did well financially during 2021.
Read more from our media partner The Advocate