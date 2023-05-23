HAUGHTON, La. - Looking for a career, or even a career change? If so, Bossier Parish Library's East 80 branch at 1050 Bellevue Road in Haughton will be the place to be on Tuesday.
Several local and area companies will be at the East 80 branch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a Career and Resource Fair designed to introduce individuals to companies looking for the right employees wanting to jumpstart a future.
Companies and organizations registered for the Fair include All About Us, McDonalds, Evergreen Life Services, Brookshires, Louisiana Downs, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Bossier Sheriff Office, Marco's Pizza, Volunteers Of America, Bossier Parish Community College, CADA, Shreveport Job Corps, Chipotle Mexican, and Humana.