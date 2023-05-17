SHREVEPORT, La. - Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana continues its month-long recognition of Goodwill Month. On Wednesday, the agency is teaming up with more than 20 local companies to host a large onsite job fair at its Job Center at 800 W. 70th Street in Shreveport.
Omni Packaging, Frymaster, Community Angels of Hope, Parish of Caddo, Renke Building Maintenance, Goodwill Industries, Teleperformance, Sabre Industries, Caddo Community Action Agency, Celina's Staffing, St. Genevive Health Care Services, Sportran, Metropolitan Circles, Excess Telecom, Elite Health Solutions, Shreveport Police Department, Snelling Personnel, Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, Louisiana Department of Health, Lotus Hospitality and Willis Knighton Health Systems will be onsite accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 300 open positions.
The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
At a time when thousands of people across North Louisiana are looking for a job, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is working to help connect these individuals to employers in our community who are desperately seeking candidates. Last year, Goodwill's Job Centers provided job training and placement services to 2,628 people throughout North Louisiana, while helping 417 of them secure employment within more than 225 local employers. The economic impact of these job placements was $9,094,700. To learn more about Goodwill's workforce programs, visit https://goodwillnla.org/programs or contact Goodwill at 318-868-4701.
About Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana
Founded in 1926, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is a nonprofit social enterprise whose mission is provide education, training and career services to individuals who face barriers, disadvantages or have a disability. Since 2005, Goodwill has helped 50,000 achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work.
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana's, ten retail locations provide not only affordable goods and services, but also employment to those in need and a revenue stream to support Goodwill's charitable mission. In addition, a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, allows Goodwill to expand further employment opportunities by contracting with federal, state, governmental and non-governmental organizations.
Goodwill also offers multiple job resource centers, equipped with job-search experts, computers, Internet access and telephones. Goodwill believes that work has the power to transform lives by building self-confidence, independence, creativity, trust and friendships. Everyone deserves this chance.
For more information on Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana programs or services, or to find a location near you, visit www.goodwillnla.org.