SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
During the short-term closure, the shop will get new flooring and some fresh paint. When it reopens, customers can expect the same great food and service that they have experienced for the last 25 years. Long-range plans include adding some specialty market items.
Ross Barclay, who has owned Maxwell’s Market for the last 21 years, will help at the store until the end of the year.
“Eric and Andrea are truly dedicated to improving this business,” said Barclay. “They have expressed their devotion to keeping this small, independent and awesome family-owned business not only going but becoming better.”
Eric Reuther is a 2010 graduate of Loyola College Prep and a 2014 graduate of Louisiana Tech University. Eric has food service in his blood. His family owns Bodacious BBQ in Bossier City. Andrea Reuther is a 2011 graduate of Captain Shreve High School and a 2015 graduate of Louisiana Tech University.
“This is an exciting venture for us,” said Eric. “Maxwell’s Market is a staple of Shreveport and the South Highlands neighborhood. Andrea and I are excited that we will be a part of this shop’s continued legacy.”