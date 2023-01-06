McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Friday.
"Some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away," Kempczinski told the Journal.
Kempczinski said he expects to save money as part of the staffing changes, but doesn't have a set dollar amount to slash or number of jobs he's looking to cut, the Journal reported.
"There will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," McDonald's said in a company message obtained by the Journal.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to request for comment.
McDonald's had around 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021, according to its latest annual report. More than 75% of them were based outside of the United States. More than two million people work at McDonald's franchised locations around the world.
Some of America's largest companies have announced layoffs in recent weeks, including Amazon, Salesforce and Goldman Sachs.
