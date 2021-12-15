SHREVEPORT, La. - United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has announced that LaToria “Tori” W. Thomas will become the next President & CEO of the organization, effective March 1. Thomas will be the first woman and first African American to lead UWNWLA. She currently serves as Vice President of Community Investments & Operations at UWNWLA and has been with the organization since 2018.
Named 2021 ATHENA Honoree and United Way Worldwide Leadership program inductee, Thomas brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience to this role, including work in foundations and grant-making organizations, fundraising, program development, and management. She is the founder of Emerging Philanthropists in New Orleans, a giving circle for young professionals, and she was also selected as a Connecting Leaders Fellows for the Association of Black Foundation Executives. Thomas has served on the boards of the Committee for a Better New Orleans/Metropolitan Area Commission, Young Leadership Council, and Forum 35. She currently serves on the Executive Committee for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.- Sigma Rho Omega Chapter, the Advisory Board for the Greater Shreveport Chamber’s Leadership Program, and AFP North Louisiana Board.