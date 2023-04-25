If you're looking to buy a home, be aware that mortgages will change next month.
Starting May 1, upfront fees for loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be adjusted because of changes in the Loan Level Price Adjustments (LLPAs), the fees that vary from borrower to borrower based on their credit scores, downpayments, types of home, and more. The changes relate to credit scores and downpayment sizes.
In some cases, people with higher credit scores may end up paying more while those with lower credit scores will pay less.
ABC's Andrew Dymburt has details.