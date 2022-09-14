The World of Entertainment Group is pleased to announce the grand opening of A World of Dreams: A Journey of Discovery & Inspiration with Ron DeShay. The weekend of events is scheduled for October 8-9, 2022, in Bastrop, Texas and will launch The DeShay Foundation, a national endowment awarding scholarships across the country, including the Shreveport/Bossier area.
A Bastrop, Texas native, Ron DeShay was one of the developing and Senior Producers of American Idol, a Producer of So You Think You Can Dance, and is a 3-time Emmy nominated Producer for both shows. Those strong foundations allowed him to expand his industry bases over the years quickly, and now he’s doing what he can to help aspiring students follow their dreams as well.
Tickets for the red carpet, star-studded event go on sale Friday, September 16, 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://wod-tv.com or https://wodtv.eventbrite.com.