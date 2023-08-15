SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for a job, get your resumes ready and dress to impress.
SLB is hosting a job fair Tuesday at the Shreveport Convention Center on the 2nd floor from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SLB recently announced the creation of their SLB Shreveport Technology Center located in Caddo Parish which will build essential digital infrastructure equipment.
SLB is hiring for material handlers, inspectors, warehouse and logistics, and more.
The company plans to hire as many as 600 people to work in its new facility and is expected to offer average annual salaries of around $60,000.