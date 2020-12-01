SHREVEPORT, La. - After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday can offer a break in the retail promotions.
On this national day of giving, you might be faced with a seemingly endless list of good causes that need your help during this pandemic. Nonprofits are busy making their case for donations.
What Is Giving Tuesday?
According to the official website, Giving Tuesday is simply "a day that encourages people to do good" and is always held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The event was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y, a nonprofit community and cultural center in New York City. The foundation launched the initiative by using social media outlets to encourage generosity. In just seven years, the grassroots effort has turned into a global phenomenon. In 2018 alone, more than $400 million was raised online for more than 150 charities around the world.
How Can I Get Involved?
Anyone can get involved in Giving Tuesday. Go to the Giving Tuesday website to check out the different community campaigns and see which services are needed. You can donate money, goods, time, or your voice by spreading the word by encouraging others to do good on December 1. For nonprofits interested in becoming a part of the operation, the Giving Tuesday website has resources on how to join an existing campaign or even start your own. Although the deadline for joining this year's movement has already passed, you can register for next year.