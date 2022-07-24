NATCHITOCHES, La. — Damian Glover, associate director for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Strategic Engagement and Programs and executive director for the SkillsUSA Louisiana College/Postsecondary division, was elected to serve as Region 2 representative of the SkillsUSA Board of Directors at the board’s June 21 meeting during the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta.
Glover is a graduate of Northwestern State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2015 and a Master of Arts in student affairs in higher education in 2017. He earned a doctorate in education from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
“It is my honor to serve as Region 2 representative of the SkillsUSA board of directors,” Glover said. “I am looking forward to working with the board and staff to help SkillsUSA continue to champion the future of skilled trades workers.”
Glover is a leader in higher education with experience leading efforts related to enrollment management, student affairs, academic innovation, workforce development and institutional advancement.
Prior to his work at the system level, he worked at South Louisiana Community College (SLCC), a two-year public comprehensive community college, where he oversaw one stop student service centers at four of the college’s campuses. In addition, he oversaw Title IX, student conduct, leadership development, new student orientation and graduation.
Before joining SLCC, Glover served NSU in several capacities including working with the university president on strategic engagement in recruiting, admissions, fundraising, strategic planning, first year experience and student life.
A native and resident of Lafayette, Glover serves as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Carencro, president of the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Council and as a board member of the NASPA community college division.
“SkillsUSA is honored to have a CTE leader like Dr. Glover serve as Region 2 representative on our national board of directors,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “His work with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and his role as executive director of the SkillsUSA Louisiana College/Postsecondary division has made such a positive difference for CTE and for SkillsUSA’s mission.”
Founded in 1965, SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, teachers and industry that empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. The SkillsUSA Framework of Personal, Workplace and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics inspires work and life success for students while helping industry close the skills gap currently leaving millions of skilled trade jobs unfilled.