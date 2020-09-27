NATCHITOCHES, La-- Movie theaters have been one of the many businesses impacted by COVID-19.
But a cinema in Natchitoches is finding a way around that.
Parkway Cinema has gotten creative with catering to their customers.
They have turned to a pop-up drive-thru movie option. Regular operations have also continued, with a greater focus on the drive-in.
The pandemic has not only resulted in the closure of movie theaters nationally, but impacted release dates. This has also impacted business at the cinema. To fill in the gaps without new movie releases, parkway has been re-releasing some classic films. The drive –thru option will continue depending on how well it does for the business.
The drive-in is open Thursday- Sunday. Showtime begins at 8 pm.
For more information about showings and pricing, click HERE.