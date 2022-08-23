SHREVEPORT,La.-- Pepito Munoz is back with a new restaurant in downtown Shreveport featuring a new partnership with Artspace and boasting a new menu.
The popular chef cut ties with a different management group back in January he says right away he started working on this current partnership. On Monday, he welcomed customers to Pepito XO on Texas Street.
"We are married pretty much, we are going to do the catering for Artspace events, the location is beautiful, as a partnership I think we are going to get more people involved on this and bring more people to the downtown area," said Pepito Munoz and Executive chef Raul Rodriquez.