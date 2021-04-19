SHREVEPORT, La- There was quite the crowd in the Shreveport-Bossier area during Port City Fest. For businesses working through the pandemic, that is a good thing. Shawn Feaster, co-owner of Retro Downtown Barbecue, agrees that the fest was a boost for his business.
“It was busier this weekend than usual. It worked out pretty good for us down here,” said Feaster. During Port City Fest, some local businesses benefitted big time. At the Jump Off, located near Independence Stadium, Saturday was a big day for them.
“Our projection goal was met at 1 pm. Unlike any other day, the projection goals will be made at the end of the night,” said the owner at The Jump Off.
Mayor of Shreveport, Adrian Perkins, said the city did a great job at hosting the game.
“I am so so proud of our city, not just the city sponsored events, but also the businesses and the people,” said Perkins.
Events were a big part of the weekend. There were several events sponsored by the City of Shreveport, and other events hosted by outside parties. According to the mayor’s office, Party on the Red had 2,882 attendees and the Classic Business Expo had 1,134 attendees.
“We really laid out the red carpet for our visitors in town and even for ourselves,” said Perkins. “I'm just I'm really, really proud.”
Last Saturday we spoke with Chloe Monet, ahead of her debut event Daytox. Tickets sold out days before the event.
Hotels in the two cities also saw a burst in activity. We took a look at the numbers from the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau; Friday and Saturday’s hotel occupancy was at almost 100 percent.
See below for exact numbers:
The Tourist Bureau said that occupancy normally drops to the low 20’s or 30’s after big events like Port City Fest.
A busy weekend may have left workers worn out, but it was for a good reason.
“We were worn out because we got slammed with a lot of people. So I was tired,” said owner of The Jump Off. “But the next day it was like wow, it was all about the opportunity.”
These businesses and the City of Shreveport are looking forward to having more weekends like this one.
“We need more events, get this COVID out the way, get this thing opened up, so we can get to rolling,” said Feaster.
“I'm going to work as hard as I can to get another event, get multiple events like that, back in our city,” said Perkins. “Because 2021 has to be our rejuvenation year, we have to come out of the hole that the pandemic put us in, and events like that help us.”
Pekins said he is speaking with both Grambling and Southern Universities to possibly get them to play one of their Fall games in Shreveport.