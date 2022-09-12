SHREVEPORT, La. — The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport.
Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for qualified applicants for their companies. Open positions include administrative, production line, warehouse, technicians and more. Representatives from those companies will also be on-hand to conduct on-site interviews.
For more information, visit portcb.com/port-job-fair.
Directions to the Regional Commerce Center: Head south on LA Highway 1 (Youree Drive) until you reach The Port of Caddo-Bossier water tower. Once you pass the water tower, look for a sign indicating Gate C. Follow Doug Attaway Boulevard to the Regional Commerce Center.
The 4,000-acre Port of Caddo-Bossier is located at the head of navigation on the Red River Waterway in Northwest Louisiana. An inland multimodal transportation and distribution center, The Port works hand in hand with the port system of Louisiana to successfully link customers throughout the Ark-La-Tex region to domestic and international markets via the Mississippi River (the nation’s largest river system) and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.