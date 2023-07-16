RUSTON La. - In January, the plan for a Buc-ee’s in Ruston, Louisiana was announced. Multiple steps must take place to get this big project done.
Ruston is currently going through the six-month traffic study to determine exactly where the building and road will be placed. The study is expected to be done at the end of August.
“But the main thing is we've got to wait on that traffic study to be finished and we all knew that going in. Unfortunately, I'm not a very patient person sometimes, but it will take a while. But still everything looks really, really good,” said Ronny Walker, Mayor of Ruston.
After the traffic study, the designing of the road will begin.
The road will be constructed in three phases. The first phase has already been provided with $6 million from the state to get a portion of the road built. Phase two will provide a road going from the city limits of Ruston to the city limits of Grambling and phase three will take the road inside Grambling.
Construction will take about 2 years.
As of right now, everything is going smoothly.
“You always run into hiccups along the way, but we don't see any right now. But I'm sure there'll be some. But we're ready to to work through, mitigate whatever we need to mitigate,” said Walker.
Walker expects to see groundbreaking in 2024.
The new addition is expected to help provide more opportunities in the community.
“I think it will help not only help Louisiana Tech and Grambling but it'll help the entire Northeast Louisiana. I mean, those are great paying jobs. We talk about Buc-ee’s a lot and we've got QuikTrip fixing to open and they pay really well. So we've got a lot of things happening right now in Ruston and that's going to help the the economic development and also help the pocketbooks of a lot of individuals within our city and within our parish,” said Walker.
Walker expects the project to be finished towards the end of 2025 or into 2026.