SHREVEPORT, La. - Glass tableware maker Libbey, Inc. has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after paying millions in retention bonuses to top brass and laying off the bulk of rank-and-file employees in the U.S.
The company had been pursuing a restructuring of its balance sheet even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close its factories in Toledo, Ohio, and Shreveport.
Libbey was founded in 1818 and supplies tabletop glassware like wine glasses, tumblers, and mugs to restaurants, bars, and stores.
But as restaurants were forced to close across the US and social events were prohibited amid the pandemic, demand for glassware plummeted.