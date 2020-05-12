SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council met for 50 minutes Tuesday and quickly moved through their agenda without much discussion.
At the request of Councilman James Green, several areas of the city's fireworks ordinance will see some changes.
All fireworks shall be discharged on private property only unless approved by the chief of fire prevention.
The sale of fireworks is prohibited in the city limits except from noon June 25-10 p.m July 5, and from noon Dec. 15-10 p.m. Jan. 1
The amended ordinance reads, it shall be unlawful to discharge fireworks in the city limits from 10 p.m.-8 a.m., except from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.
The ordinance also reads that fireworks are prohibited in most residential neighborhoods.
The amendment was introduced Tuesday and will s final vote on May 26.