SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Regional Airport saw 681,790 passengers in 2019, an 8% increase in travelers compared to 2018 passenger numbers, thanks in part to a new nonstop flight to Destin and larger planes to multiple destinations from Shreveport. That 8% increase equates to 52,481 more passengers in 2019 than in 2018. The last time passenger numbers were this high was in 2000.
“We are thrilled that more people are choosing to fly from Shreveport. Our airline partners continue to add additional seats in and out of Shreveport to accommodate demand. With more passengers traveling through the airport, that increases our opportunity for growth in the region,” said Waynette Ballengee, Chairman of the Shreveport Airport Authority Board of Directors.
In 2019, Allegiant added almost 9,000 extra seats with their nonstop flight to Destin, Florida. The route was very popular and returns to Shreveport on Friday, May 22, 2020. Allegiant service to Orlando-Sanford Airport begins on May 14th. In looking at seat capacity for 2020, airlines are offering 5% more seats in January, 10% more seats in February, and 3% more seats in March, compared to the same time last year.
“It has been 19 years since we have seen passenger numbers reach this level at the airport. We hope to continue this momentum this year too. We encourage the citizens of Shreveport-Bossier and the entire Ark-La-Tex region to choose to fly from Shreveport Regional Airport and fill these additional seats,” said Stacy Kuba, Interim Director of Airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority.
Shreveport Regional Airport is the commercial carrier airport in Shreveport and serves residents in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. Opened on July 6, 1952, the airport expanded in 1971 to its current building and expanded again in 1999, with an all new central terminal building. Shreveport is served by four airlines: Allegiant with non-stop service to Destin, Las Vegas and Orlando, American Airlines with non-stop service to Charlotte and Dallas, Delta Air Lines with non-stop service to Atlanta, and United Airlines with non-stop service to Houston and Denver.