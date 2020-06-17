SHREVEPORT, La. - As JCPenney stores across the nation slash their prices as part of their going out of business sales, we're learning the Shreveport location may be spared.
JCPenney announced June 4 that 154 stores would close in its first wave of closings, but now only 137 stores are on the list. The Shreveport location is among those removed from the closing list. However, the removed locations may still close.
Click here for a list of the first 137 JCPenney stores that are permanently closing. Additional locations are expected to shutter and will be announced in the coming months.
The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection May 15.