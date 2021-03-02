SHREVEPORT, La. — Sportran has hired its first woman as its maintenance director.
The announcement comes just in time for Women’s History Month. While auto mechanics is a male dominated industry, Mersefaine Brooks is no stranger to it.
Brooks has a two-year degree in mechanics. She started off in the industry working for Atlanta, Georgia’s transit system, the Marta, as a junior apprentice.
Brooks moved her way up over the span of 21-years to a supervisor. Tuesday was her 90-day mark on the job with Sportran, managing 30 employees. So far, she said they've made some improvements and plans to start an apprenticeship program in the next six months.
“It's a great feeling, something that I think that our young women should see and need to see being in a male dominated environment, that we can make it in male dominant environments, and it's very exciting and groundbreaking,” said Brooks. “Leadership made it really easy for me to take the position and come here and transition. I'm just very excited to be here and looking forward to doing great things with Sportran.”
Brooks said she would love to see women sign up for the apprenticeship too. She hopes to promote the first female mechanic and supervisor for Sportran during her time there.
That apprenticeship is still being developed but you can check Sportran’s social media pages for updates.