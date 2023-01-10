NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep an eye peeled for the sign on a hill around the Natchitoches exit for I-49 and you’ll see the exciting news: a new Jimmy Granger Ford dealership out at the interstate corridor. Owner Jimmy Granger said he’s excited to continue offering the wonderful Natchitoches community first-class sales and service and is looking forward to doing so in a first-class building.
“We would like to thank our friends in Natchitoches and surrounding areas for allowing us to serve them, and we will continue to do so for years to come,” he added.