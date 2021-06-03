The summer months are here, kids are out of school, and it's time to go to camp!
The Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport are doing things a bit differently. This year they're calling all "superheroes"
On Monday June 7th the club will kick off their first session of "Superhero Summer Camp."
If your child is between the ages of 6-13, there are a few spots left to sign up.
Vanessa Brown, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Shreveport told KTBS, "we're going to be going on field trips, we have special guests coming in, and create special summer teams. We're also doing our superheroes summer camp for the months of June and July. So it's going to be exciting, fun, and we're going to make education fun as well!"
The camp will run Monday thru Friday and the price is just $25 and includes meals and snacks.
Another "Superhero Summer Camp" will kick off in July.
For the dates, times, and how your child can sign up you can call (318) 636-3313 or go to https://salvationarmyalm.org/shreveport/