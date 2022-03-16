SHREVEPORT, La. - It was all about networking Wednesday morning as KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 hosted Shreveport-Bossier’s Business Exchange, Inc. (BEI) weekly gathering. The day started with interview segments on KTBS 3 First News featuring BEI members discussing recent challenges in the business world and how they've overcome. That was followed by a meet and greet in the studio that offered local business leaders and TV station employees an opportunity to become acquainted.
BEI is a group of local business owners, executives, and decision makers who are dedicated to helping each other grow their businesses through leads, referrals and doing business with each other. They pride themselves in having members from the top businesses in the community without duplication.
Each week, the coffee and conversation flow as the group joins for top notch networking.