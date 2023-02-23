SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library Belcher-Wyche Branch will host an informative program providing free legal assistance and answers regarding wills and estate planning, in partnership with the Shreveport Bar and Louisiana Bar Foundations. The program will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Belcher-Wyche Branch.
Library patrons are encouraged to join the Belcher-Wyche Branch for this free meeting and discussion covering the basics of wills and estate planning, such as the difference between wills and trusts, the basic components of an estate plan, the importance or need for a power of attorney, and more. Attorney Matt Smith will lead the discussion as well as answer questions regarding wills and estate planning.
The Belcher-Wyche Branch is located at 409 Charles Street in Belcher, Louisiana. The event is free and open to the public.
This program is financially assisted by the Louisiana Bar Foundation.
For more information on this and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.