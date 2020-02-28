SHREVEPORT La. - If you're looking for work, SporTran might be able to help. SporTran is holding a career fair on Friday at their administrative offices in Shreveport. It's from 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 1115 Jack Wells Boulevard.
Openings are available for the following positions:
- Bus Operator
- Required: CDL with passenger endorsement at time of hire
- ParaTransit Operator
- Required: Chauffeur License at time of hire
- Cleaner
Applicants must be able to obtain a CDL with passenger endorsement within 120 days of hire. Applicants must meet the minimum requirements listed to be considered.
On-the-spot interviews will be held and business casual dress is required.
Applicants should inquire with HR Manager Shalanda Lyles upon arrival.