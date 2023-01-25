NEW ORLEANS – Stacy Brown, president and CEO of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau (SBCTB,) was installed as immediate past chairman of the Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (LACVB) Board of Directors during the association’s January meeting.
“I am so honored to serve as an officer on this distinguished board alongside so many friends from other parishes,” said Brown. “The LACVB allows us to work together to showcase all the wonderful destinations Louisiana has to offer.”
New officers installed include the following: Carla Tate, with the Tangipahoa Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, as chairman; Tracy Browning, with the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission, as vice chairman; Cody Gray, with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, as treasurer; Serena Gray, with Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, as secretary.
“We are thrilled that our members have selected a slate of industry leaders from throughout the state to lead this organization as we work to position the convention and visitor industry as an important economic driver and provide members opportunities to market their communities as travel destinations,” said Tate.