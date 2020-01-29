SHREVEPORT, La - Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner and one local restaurant hopes that means big business. While many restaurants report a decrease in sales on Super Bowl Sunday according to Womply, one type of restaurant sees a bump...pizza restaurants.
Rotolo's Craft & Crust in Shreveport is hoping to score big on Sunday by offering specials and partnering up with Great Raft Brewing. If you decide to stop by, Rototo's will be offering an all-you-can eat buffet along with specials on Great Raft beer.