HAUGHTON, La. - SWEPCO has completed a $2.7 million, two-year project in Haughton’s Dogwood Park neighborhood that has improved the reliability of the underground network serving the area.
SWEPCO replaced 60,000 feet of underground cable – the equivalent of 167 football fields – as well as 60 pad-mounted transformers. About 200 pad-mounted transformers were leveled, straightened and cleared of debris. To shorten power restoration times, seven switchgear cabinets were installed.
“Power quality in Dogwood South today is like night and day compared to before the project began,” said Gary Guin, SWEPCO’s director of Distribution Risk & Project Management. “Service restoration time will be greatly reduced due to the extensive work in the area.”
To minimize disruption to residents throughout the project’s duration, Volt Electric completed it in 11 phases.
“Dogwood South essentially has an entirely new electric system, much like new subdivisions SWEPCO serves,” said Adam Keeth, Region Support manager for SWEPCO. “The $2.7 million investment will improve the safety and reliability of service for our Dogwood Park customers for decades to come.”