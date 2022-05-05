Power Outages

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe thunderstorms moving across the ArkLaTex has caused power outages in several locations.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, over 9,547 SWEPCO customers are without power.

Bossier Parish 2,880

Caddo Parish 4,018 

Panola County 550

