SHREVEPORT, L. - Listen up last minute tax filers, the deadline is looming to get your taxes filed.
Early numbers from the IRS show that an estimated 70 million Americans still need to file before Monday's deadline.
Typically tax day falls on April 15, but because of the Easter holiday, it's been moved to Monday.
There are some things all last minute filers should keep in mind and most times you don't even have to leave your house.
"We have a client portal system where people can upload their documents to the client portal. They don't even have to come to the office if they want they can come by drop the stuff off we can prepare their taxes, give them a phone call, go over the return with them and then send them an E-signature request, that they can E-sign with their phone. They don't even have to come back in, so it's been very convenient," said Mike Murray, a manager at Paula Saves Tax Service in Shreveport.
For more information, you can call Paula's Saves Tax at (318) 671-1997.
Murray added, that if you do start to find yourself still scrambling to get things done, all is not lost. You can apply for an extension form 4868 from the IRS. You can download that form at irs.gov.