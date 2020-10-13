WASHINGTON - Taxes are due Thursday for people who requested an extension with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The IRS says taxpayers should file their tax returns on or before the deadline. For those who still owe, pay as soon as possible to reduce any penalties and interest.
Convenient electronic filing options, including IRS Free File, are still available. Taxpayers and tax professionals should continue to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed the processing of tax returns, refunds and payments.
Some people might have more time to file after the Oct. 15 deadline.
Members of the Military and others serving in a combat zone. They have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay and due taxes.
Taxpayers who are in a federally declared disaster area. For Hurricane Laura, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), lists Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Union, Vermillion, Vernon, and Winn parishes as a declared disaster area. Taxpayers have until Dec. 31 to filed their taxes. Click here to learn more about disaster affected areas.