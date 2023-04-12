Inflation has affected so much of our lives in the last year.
So does it affect our taxes?
Here's ABC's Alexis Christoforous on what inflation means for your taxes and what to do if you're having money troubles this tax season.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.