CARTHAGE, Texas - It was a big weekend in the state of Texas. It was the first full weekend of the phase one reopening. In small towns like Carthage, that was welcome news.
According to many local store owners, it has been a struggle. While some are still keeping the doors closed, others are opening up and happy to see familiar and new faces paying a visit.
According to phase one guidelines, stores and restaurants can allow no more than 25% occupancy in their doors.
Even with fewer people in the stores, it was the best weekend of business in a while according to some owners.