In the last eight months residents of the ArkLatex have dealt with a number of severe weather events, from hurricanes, winter weather, and so much more.
In addition to the KTBS 3 Weather Team, the meteorologists at the National Weather Service are also tasked with tracking the potential for the threat of more severe weather on the way.
On Tuesday Charlie Woodrum from the National Weather Service in Shreveport was on First News to offer some tips on dealing with severe weather and the benefits of having a NOAA Weather Radio.
In addition to to the NOAA weather radios, you can also stay informed by downloading the KTBS 3 Weather app.