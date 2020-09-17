SHREVEPORT, La. - The team at Porsche Shreveport is celebrating a major award. It's been selected as a 2020 Porsche Premier Dealer.
Only 25 of the 191 US dealerships are awarded this honor. Porsche Shreveport ranked 3rd in the nation and owner Susan Moffitt says it's really a testament to its customers.
"It's a huge honor. It's a huge award. We couldn't do it without our customers being satisfied," Moffitt said.
“We are pleased to honor Porsche Shreveport with our 2020 Premier Dealer award,” said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “The team at Porsche Shreveport performs at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment to Porsche they show every day.”
The Premier Dealer designation is awarded only to those able to demonstrate consistent excellence from a highly trained and dedicated team of employees.