During Labor Day, there may be individuals who are looking to get back into the workforce or are currently employed and in search of new opportunities.
Whether you're an active or a passive job seeker, there's an app that's available for anyone to use to land their next "big break."
GoGig is an anonymous professional networking platform that helps individuals that are either already in a career or looking to advance their career confidentially.
The entire process is anonymous, and it allows employers to hire candidates based on their human elements as opposed to a resume or LinkedIn profile.
"More than anything, this lies true relevancy in the business marketplace and removes all unconscious bias in hiring," says Chris Hodges, Founder and CEO of GoGig.
If you're someone who's needing an anonymous space to search for your next gig or looking to advance your career, take a look into GoGig.