BOSSIER CITY, La- Tension was high and the room was completely full at Tuesday's Bossier City Council meeting. It was a rough start for new Mayor Tommy Chandler who saw his pick for Chief Administrator Officer shot down without a vote. Three other picks were put on hold.
Former Council member Scott Irwin was selected for the open District 1 council spot. That decision upset residents in attendance.
"Scott Irwin was not representing our area, and we did not want him in there," said South Bossier resident Linda Villemarette. "And that's why he got voted out. And they slap me in the face by putting him right back in there again."
Four residents spoke up, against the council's decision to select Irwin.
"By appointing you, do we go against the will of the voters?," said new Councilman at Large Chris Smith during the meeting. This was his first meeting along with Chandler.
"I firmly believe that we work for the people and the people told us on March 20, they wanted to move in a different direction," said Smith.
But the council voted majority in favor of Irwin 4-to-2. Irwin immediately got to work during the meeting. Smith voted against his appointment. Irwin was asked during the meeting if he would go for re-election in the fall, he said no.
During the meeting tons of attendees left after the appointments were discussed.
"In fact, all of us walked out are pretty upset with the way they did that,' said Villemarette.
Next up, the council needed to approve or disapprove of Chandler's pick for CAO, Shane Cheatham. However, no one from the council seconded a motion after Smith gave the first motion.
"I expected at least a second, let it go to a vote, whether win or lose, I expected and I feel like the mayor deserves at least have had his his appointment, get a vote, and that didn't even happen," said Smith.
Resident Villemarrette supported Cheatham.
"I can tell you that this young man is what the city of Bossier is fortunate enough to get hired in that position," said Villemarrette. "And it's a shame that they slapped me by not even letting him come forward and be voted on."
Chandler's last two appointments were also not voted on. The council will revisit them in at least 30 days, for the position of City Attorney and Assistant City Attorney. Smith said, the mayor will most likely have to get legal advice to understand his next steps for the CAO position.
During the meeting, one resident, Dennis B. spoke out about the politics of Tuesday's meeting.
"Your decisions today are either going to, everybody get in the same boat and move bossier city forward or your decisions today are going to be divisive and set Bossier back," said Dennis. "And what you've done today is not Bossier, it's politics."
KTBS attempted to interview both Chandler and Cheatham after the meeting, both declined.