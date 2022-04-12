BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Barksdale’s Airman & Family Readiness Center is partnering with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries, Department of Labor and the Department of Veteran Affairs to host the spring Veterans and Spouse Job and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Bossier Civic Center on Benton Road.
The goal is to positively impact employment opportunities for transitioning service members, their families and unemployed veterans in the ArkLaTex region.
On-the-spot interviews or hiring is permitted and encouraged. Click here for a look at registered businesses.
For the safety of all in attendance, COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be in place.