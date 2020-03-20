Bossier Chamber of Commerce

(BOSSIER CITY, La) -Not only are people suffering with isolation, daunting news headlines, and the threat of potential illness from COVID-19, but businesses are suffering too.

With encouraged isolation comes less active customers. If you're interested in keeping your business thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic, then you are invited to join a webinar hosted by your local Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center, and AT&T on March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m.

The latest COVID-19 updates will be shared as well as strategies to keep your business strong during this time.

