BOSSIER CITY, La. - Willis-Knighton Health System has opened its newest suburban health clinic in north Bossier Parish, with the addition of WK Swan Lake Medical Plaza, 5341 Airline Drive.
The medical plaza features WK Bossier Family Medicine Associates, a WK Physician Network clinic that has relocated from WK Bossier Medical Pavilion, and diagnostic services that can be ordered by any Willis-Knighton physician.
Willis-Knighton opened WK Palmetto Health Park in Benton in March 2021, WK Stockwell Medical Plaza in October 2021, and WK Northwood Medical Plaza in Blanchard in February this year. These suburban clinics, each strategically placed, continue to grow as they make access to healthcare more convenient to surrounding neighborhoods.
WK Bossier Family Medicine Associates includes Clint Wilson, MD; Jason Milligan, MD; Danielle Raley, MD; Sarah Estess, FNP-C, and Colleen Cline, PA.
The clinic offers primary care for new and existing patients Monday through Friday.
WK Diagnostic Service Center provides X-ray and laboratory services, available at this location with an order from any doctor on the Willis-Knighton medical staff.