Willis-Knighton recognized as one of America's Best-in-State Employer's

Willis-Knighton Health System is one of America’s Best-in-State Employers, according to Forbes.
The health system was ranked 4th among Louisiana employers, and was the only health system in the top 10 of Forbes 2020 America’s Best-in-State Employers list.
It is also the only employer listed headquartered in Northwest Louisiana.
“We have always believed that the dedicated employees are our most valuable asset,” said James K. Elrod, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System. “Coming during this year of pandemic, this award reflects the faith we have in one another and the future of Willis-Knighton.”
Forbes and Statista selected these employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 500 people in their U.S. operations.
The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.
