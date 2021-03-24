SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the official first full week of Spring and with more than 35 million Americans now having received one or both of the COVID-19 vaccine shots, many are looking forward to traveling once again.
Right now local travel hubs like Shreveport Regional Airport are beginning to see those numbers of Spring travelers to be steady on the rise and doing so safely during the COVID-19 pandemic remains a top priority.
Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional Airport's Marketing and Public Relations Manager told KTBS, "we're continuing to make sure the airport is safe, secure, and clean, especially on those high traffic areas like the escalators you see behind me and restrooms, things like that."
In the last three weeks Crawford said the airport has seen 50% increase in the amount of flyers than this time in 2020. It's a number that will likely continue to rise with more summer vacations planned this summer.
"We're doing that on a more frequent basis than even a year ago, all this to make sure people are flying safe in and out of Shreveport," added Crawford.
There are a number of things you want to keep in mind, including finding out what the COVID-19 protocols are at your future destination before you arrive, that's especially true for international travel.
Some countries in Europe are requiring passengers show a "vaccination passport."
Stay tuned to ktbs.com in the future as we keep you updated on all that's happening with Spring and Summer travel.