BOSSIER CITY, La. - Are you looking for a new job and want to team up with Drew Brees?
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees is gearing up to open it's 3rd family entertainment center location in Bossier City.
The company is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The job fair will be located at 2950 East Texas Street, at Pierre-Bossier Mall.
They are needing to fill hourly positions such as servers, bartenders, cashiers, and more. Some positions will require applicants to be 16+ years old, and restaurant positions will require applicants to be 18+ years old. Restaurant experience is a plus, but no experience is necessary.