SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Louisiana Economic Partnership is hosting a webinar Monday to talk about three workforce development programs that have been created or enhanced by federal stimulus funds to help the Louisiana economy recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three topics are
- Louisiana's Registered Apprenticeship Program
- On-the-Job Training Program
- REBOOT Louisiana initiative
The webinar is scheduled from 2-3 p.m. There will be opportunities for attendees to submit questions to the presenters during the webinar.
There is no charge for this webinar but advance registration is required by clicking here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.