SHREVEPORT, La - As coronavirus fears spread, businesses are looking at ways to adapt to this ever-changing environment.
One of those businesses is Corks and Cuts located in south Shreveport. When it opened less than a year ago, the owners wanted to offer people the chance to pick up the perfect grilling meats and sides. Thanks to coronavirus, that has changed.
These days, the store is offering more food options for families who live around them and staying at home. This allows families to have grocery options close by rather than driving into town.