SHREVEPORT, La. - While some businesses are reopening, others remain closed due to financial hardships.
Jump Swim opened in Shreveport last year and at its peak had 324 students.
Its doors have been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 and the business has lost more than $77,000 during that time, owner Virginia Bullock said.
“Because we don’t have any income coming in we can’t pay our rent,” Bullock said.
“We did apply for the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money and we did get that but because our payroll was so low we only got 18 thousand dollars for the payroll, so it leaves very little to put toward rent," he said.
The facility can only have 10 people in their space under phase 1, which allows only 25% occupancy in a business.
Based on a survey done by Jump Swim, most parents said they do not want to come with their children because of those restrictions.
“It just doesn’t make sense that they can use that one size fits all approach,” Bullock said. “You got to consider your clientele that you are having come in. We also teach babies and the parents in the pool and they do not want their babies coming down with this much less themselves.”
Some parents have also said they might wait even longer after phase two before returning to Jump Swim for classes.
The rent for Jump Swim is $6,000 a month and this year they had been expecting a 20 to 25% increase in revenue, Bullock said.