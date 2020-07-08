SHREVEPORT, La. – Six hours before face masks are to be mandatory within certain places in Shreveport, Mayor Adrian Perkins finally provided specific information about what’s required and consequences for violators.
Perkins announced the mandate Monday.
Among the enforcement possibilities for businesses are the possibility of being shut down or having water service cut off.
Those with alcohol permits also face losing those.
There are no fines included for individuals who do not wear masks.
Perkins said he has the authority to put restrictions in place through laws related to declaration of a public health emergency, which continues to exist in the city and throughout the state. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. and ends at midnight Aug. 8.
“This isn’t about politics. More than 240 people have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish since late March, which is more than two people per day. This pandemic is the biggest threat to public safety in our lifetimes,” said Perkins said in a statement. “COVID-19 has also decimated our economy. We cannot afford to lose anyone else nor can we afford another shutdown. Mandating mask usage in public is a sensible and effective measure that will save lives and help keep our businesses open.”
Perkins said the masks are required of everyone in businesses, including commercial buildings, public buildings, places of worship and outdoor public spaces where people cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance.
Exemptions include people with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a personal protective mask or face covering.
Perkins said citizens are expected to wear masks when entering and exiting a restaurant, but can remove the mask while seated and dining. Similarly, gym patrons must wear a mask when entering and exiting but can remove it during workouts.
He also said his order applies to congregations at places of worship, but individuals addressing the group and choir members can remove the mask to perform their duties.
Shreveport police will be expected to handle enforcement, Perkins said.